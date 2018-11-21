Bo-Kaap developments must be sensitive to heritage of area, say residents
Some residents clashed with police on Tuesday during a protest as they tried to stop construction vehicles from entering the area.
CAPE TOWN - Bo-Kaap residents say developments in the area need to be sensitive to the community's needs.
Some residents clashed with police on Tuesday during a protest.
They tried to stop construction vehicles from entering the area. Four people were arrested for public violence.
At one point during Tuesday's protest, several residents linked arms and recited a prayer while squaring off against police officers who were trying to guide a construction vehicle into Bo-Kaap. Tensions quickly reached a boiling point after officers used stun grenades to disperse protesters.
WATCH: Bo-Kaap residents protest to stop construction vehicles
Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association's Jacky Poking says residents' objections to the high-rise apartment complex being built by property developers, Blok, have been ignored.
Poking says the community no longer want these type of developments in the area.
"Maybe that site needs to be developed, but why a ten-storey building? We are saying the development must be sensitive, it must talk to the heritage of the area, and it must fit in and it mustn't impact us negatively."
On Blok's website, it says the aim of the Forty on L development is to provide "urban apartments that serve the currently uncatered-for middle-income market."
It says it has tried to engage with the community, including the association, but has been unsuccessful.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
