Audit outcomes for govt depts & SEOs have regressed, says Makwetu

CAPE TOWN - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says that audit outcomes for government departments and their entities have regressed, continuing a trend of the past four years.

Makwetu on Wednesday released his consolidated report on the national and provincial audit results for the 2017/18 financial year at Parliament.

Irregular spending now stands at R51 billion and this does not include the R28,4 billion racked up by state-owned entities (SOEs) that are not audited by his office, such as Eskom and Transnet.

Makwetu says departments and entities have been slow to implement his office's recommendations and in some cases have “blatantly disregarded” them.

Management at a staggering 28% of auditees are just not responding at all to recommendations, says Makwetu - which is just one of the reasons for the deteriorating financial health of national and provincial government departments.

“For example, we had about 123 in total in the 2016/17 year, whereas now (2017/18) there are about 99 of those departments and entities that achieved clean audits – so, there has been a regression overall.”

Makwetu singled out the Western Cape with 83% clean audits and Gauteng with 52% as the provinces with the best audit outcomes.

“The two provinces that continue to lead the pack in respect of producing financial statements that are reliable, that are credible and that have largely complied with a number of the prescripts in terms of financial management are the Western Cape and Gauteng.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)