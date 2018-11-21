Popular Topics
ANC to celebrate 107th anniversary at Moses Mabhida

The annual party celebration will be used by President Cyril Ramaphosa to launch the organisation's election manifesto and official album for the campaign trail.

The ANC hosted a briefing in Durban to give an update on the state of readiness ahead of the annual 8 January statement which will take place at the Moses Mabhida stadium. The 107th anniversary will be held on 12 January 2019. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
The ANC hosted a briefing in Durban to give an update on the state of readiness ahead of the annual 8 January statement which will take place at the Moses Mabhida stadium. The 107th anniversary will be held on 12 January 2019. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
14 minutes ago

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC)’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula has announced the governing party will celebrate its 107th anniversary at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 12 January.

The annual party celebration will be used by President Cyril Ramaphosa to launch the organisation's election manifesto and official album for the campaign trail.

On the actual day of 8 January, Ramaphosa will be at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Mbalula says the ANC is not taking the upcoming elections for granted, which is why the “Thuma Mina” campaign has focused on decisively and speedily resolving the issues faced by communities.

“We expect ANC supporters and well-wishers to fill up the 74,000-seater Moses Mabhida Stadium.”

Mbalula says all leaders - past and present - will form part of the campaign trail.

“Everybody will participate in the campaign trail if you refer that to Jacob Zuma, he will be in the campaign trail. If you refer that to Thabo Mbeki he will be in the campaign trail and invited. Everybody, all our structures.”

Mbalula says communities are not concerned about the ANC’s internal squabbles and only want to know how the party will change their lives.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

