ANC to celebrate 107th anniversary at Moses Mabhida

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC)’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula has announced the governing party will celebrate its 107th anniversary at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 12 January.

The annual party celebration will be used by President Cyril Ramaphosa to launch the organisation's election manifesto and official album for the campaign trail.

#ANCKZN Mbalula says the ANC is focusing its energies on communities and its supporters instead of internal squabbles. ZN pic.twitter.com/G3MOSG7xJT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2018

On the actual day of 8 January, Ramaphosa will be at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Mbalula says the ANC is not taking the upcoming elections for granted, which is why the “Thuma Mina” campaign has focused on decisively and speedily resolving the issues faced by communities.

“We expect ANC supporters and well-wishers to fill up the 74,000-seater Moses Mabhida Stadium.”

#ANCKZN Mbalula: We can confirm that our Thuma Mina campaign is increasing its interaction with communities. The campaign trail has been to Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu Natal. This weekend we're going to Limpopo.ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2018

Mbalula says all leaders - past and present - will form part of the campaign trail.

“Everybody will participate in the campaign trail if you refer that to Jacob Zuma, he will be in the campaign trail. If you refer that to Thabo Mbeki he will be in the campaign trail and invited. Everybody, all our structures.”

Mbalula says communities are not concerned about the ANC’s internal squabbles and only want to know how the party will change their lives.

#ANCKZN Mbalula: Ours have been years of the good and bad. We are committed to renewal and we’re building on that after our 54th National Conference. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)