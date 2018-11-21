Amcu confirms members to strike at Sibanye-Stillwater tonight
Amcu says it simply doesn’t make sense that many of the executives who earn millions of rands are unable to meet the demand of a R12,500 monthly minimum wage.
ROSEBANK - Mining union Amcu has confirmed its members will go on strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s mines on Wednesday night.
This strike follows a breakdown in wage negotiations between the union and the mining company.
Close to 15,000 workers will be downing tools.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa says the problem in the gold sector is not productivity.
“It is how the wealth generated from the sector is distributed among the role players."
Mathunjwa says it's clear executives want to benefit alone.
“Our members are prepared to do this in order to achieve a living wage in this sector. It is clear that affordability is not in question. The elephant in the room is how to share this cake which is currently benefitting a few.”
The union has called on the employer to return to negotiations and review their offer.
