AfriForum's Gerrie Nel to take on Ford on behalf of Jimmy family
In December 2015, Reshall Jimmy burnt to death in his Ford Kuga after the vehicle caught alight while he was on holiday in the Western Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has announced that the head of its private prosecution unit, Advocate Gerrie Nel, will be representing the Jimmy family in a legal battle against Ford.
The NPA decided not to prosecute the motor company, saying that it was awaiting the results of a formal inquest, which will now be held on 4 February in the Western Cape High Court.
Nel says that they're disappointed with the way Ford dealt with the matter.
"We're dealing with what we perceive to be an international corporate bully, that's Ford Motor Company. We've heard that during these meetings Ford would say 'we have deep pockets', creating the impression that we can do what we want to do. They have deep pockets and they will defend."
Meanwhile, Jimmy's sister, Renisha, says it has been a tough process for her family.
"It's taken us three years to get here and its been a difficult journey. I just hope that it comes to an end so that our family can grieve... we haven't had a chance for that, it's just been fighting from day one to get some form of justice."
