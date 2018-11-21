Aaron Motswana: 'We will continue fighting against NW ANC PEC corruption'

Former North West ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) member Aaron Motswana says the current list of names from the province to the National Assembly shows the provincial task team's obsession with power.

JOHANNESBURG - Former North West African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) member Aaron Motswana says they will not tire in their fight against corruption and alleged irregularities by the current executive.

Former provincial chair Supra Mahumapelo and four others approached the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday in a bid to stop the provincial task team from running the upcoming provincial list conference.

They've accused the task team of corrupting the nomination process, but Judge Collin Lamont ruled that the matter is not urgent and struck it from the roll.

Motswana says the current list of names from the province to the National Assembly shows the provincial task team's obsession with power.

“So it turns out that this particular thing was just about certain people wanting to get into the legislature and wanting to go to Parliament. It has nothing to do with running the ANC.”

He says his group will be attending the list conferences in the run-up to next year's elections.

“If we don’t go there, we will be giving them a blank chair. We need to go there to raise those particular issues.”

The matter will now be heard, along with the main case by Mahumapelo and his team to have the task team dismantled, in January.

