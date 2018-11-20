Zuma: ANC needs two-thirds majority win at polls to undo injustices of past
Former President Jacob Zuma was speaking to veteran’s league members from the eThekwini region on Monday as a part of the 'Thuma Mina' campaign.
DURBAN – Former President Jacob Zuma says the African National Congress (ANC) should be a part of society’s solutions because the party has a unique advantage of being a movement first before anything else.
Zuma was speaking to veteran’s league members from the eThekwini region on Monday as a part of the “Thuma Mina” campaign.
The provincial executive is on a drive to have senior leaders who come from KwaZulu-Natal be a part of the election campaign trail.
#ThumaMinaKZN Former President #JacobZuma is still on the campaign and this morning he is having breakfast with the veterans league here in the eThekwini region. He’s sitting in between deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu and Provincial Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.ZN pic.twitter.com/wHFSghItPv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2018
The former president took the veterans down memory lane, reminding them of the struggle days and how difficult the fight for freedom was for the movement.
He says that while there are some who are enjoying the gains of freedom, there are a lot who continue to live in abject poverty and it is black people who are faced with this truth.
Zuma said that one will not see a white person living under harsh conditions and stating this fact does not make one racist but rather reflecting the reality of South Africa.
The former statesman says this is why a two-thirds majority win by the ANC is necessary to undo the injustices of the past and enact policies that deal with inequality.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
