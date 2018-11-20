Widow in Momentum saga approaches ombudsman for long-term insurance

Momentum refused to pay the R2.4 million policy, saying her husband, Nathan Ganas, failed to disclose that he was suffering from high blood sugar before his death.

JOHANNESBURG - The widow at the centre of a Momentum life insurance claim has now approached the ombudsman for long-term insurance on how to possibly appeal the case.

The ombud ruled in favour of Momentum after Denise Ganas had claimed the insurance company was wrong not to pay her out for her husband's death.

Momentum refused to pay the R2.4 million policy, saying her husband, Nathan Ganas, failed to disclose that he was suffering from high blood sugar before his death.

He was shot dead in a hijacking outside his Durban home last year.

The ombudsman’s Ncuba Sihlale says Ganas can appeal the last ruling in favour of Momentum.

“We contacted the complainant and she said she just needs to know what the process entails.”

On Monday, Ganas rejected a R50,000 repayment from Momentum after her premiums were also returned.

Ganas says she still wants a full payment.

“I’ve got a meeting with a lawyer to give a rundown of the case.”

Ganas says she has received overwhelming support from the public.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)