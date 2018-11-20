‘When the enemy raises its ugly head, cut the head’

EFF leader Julius Malema told his supporters to occupy every street and every corner and not to leave the enemy to chance, including on social media.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told his supporters to be on attack mode against those who speak what he calls nonsense against the party.

Malema addressed the party's members outside the state capture commission in Parktown on Tuesday afternoon.

The supporters were protesting against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan who is expected to conclude his testimony at the inquiry on Wednesday.

Malema told his supporters to occupy every street and every corner and not to leave the enemy to chance, including on social media.

“Where we meet the enemy, we must crush the enemy. On Facebook, Twitter, all over social media, there to guard the revolution. When the enemy raises its ugly head, don’t heed the cut, cut the head.”

Without offering any evidence to back up his claims, he also mentioned several journalists by names, describing them as defenders of Gordhan and telling his supporters to “attend to them.”

“You must write them down, everywhere you see their names, attend to them decisively.”

At the end of his speech, he asked his supporters not to be violent but be gentle with the journalists, saying some of them are women.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)