WC to pump R13m into global campaign to attract more visitors
The campaign is an initiative driven by the Western Cape government, City of Cape Town, SA Tourism, Cape Town Tourism, and the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities will pump R13 million into efforts to attract more tourists to the province.
The drought proved to be a strain drying the tourism sector.
It caused a 10% dip in tourism in the province.
Now a collaborative global campaign called Nowhere Does It Better aims to woo back visitors.
The campaign is an initiative driven by the Western Cape government, City of Cape Town, SA Tourism, Cape Town Tourism, and the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association.
It aims to re-inspire travellers and re-ignite the passion for the Mother City as a destination.
The globally-focused campaign includes compelling videos showcasing what Cape Town has to offer. There will be two microsites, one for tourism companies to download material and the other a visitor's cultural guide to the city.
Economic Opportunities MEC Beverly Schafer says tourism is a vital sector in the Western Cape economy, sustaining over 300,000 direct and indirect jobs.
“The message from all quarters of the tourism sector was, we're open for business. It is no secret that the industry took a knock, but people in this sector realised that we could not let it fail.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma: ANC needs two-thirds majority win at polls to undo injustices of past
-
Kodwa: EFF's criticism of Gordhan a distraction
-
Momentum faces backlash for declining to pay R2.4m claim
-
[CARTOON] Goodness Gracious
-
John Block, Christo Scholtz fail in ConCourt bid to appeal sentences
-
Denise Ganas vows to continue fighting Momentum despite premium payout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.