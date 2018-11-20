WC to pump R13m into global campaign to attract more visitors

The campaign is an initiative driven by the Western Cape government, City of Cape Town, SA Tourism, Cape Town Tourism, and the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities will pump R13 million into efforts to attract more tourists to the province.

The drought proved to be a strain drying the tourism sector.

It caused a 10% dip in tourism in the province.

Now a collaborative global campaign called Nowhere Does It Better aims to woo back visitors.

The campaign is an initiative driven by the Western Cape government, City of Cape Town, SA Tourism, Cape Town Tourism, and the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association.

It aims to re-inspire travellers and re-ignite the passion for the Mother City as a destination.

The globally-focused campaign includes compelling videos showcasing what Cape Town has to offer. There will be two microsites, one for tourism companies to download material and the other a visitor's cultural guide to the city.

Economic Opportunities MEC Beverly Schafer says tourism is a vital sector in the Western Cape economy, sustaining over 300,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“The message from all quarters of the tourism sector was, we're open for business. It is no secret that the industry took a knock, but people in this sector realised that we could not let it fail.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)