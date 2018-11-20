Vlakfontein murder suspects to make formal bail bid
Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe are facing several charges of premeditated murder and will have to present exceptional circumstances as to why they should be granted bail.
JOHANNESBURG – The defence and the State will go head-to-head on Tuesday in the formal bail application of two men accused of killing a family of seven in Vlakfontein.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Louw Mjonondwane explains why the State will be opposing bail being granted in this case.
“By leading evidence of the investigating officer in trying to convince the court that the two male persons are not suitable candidates.”
The matter will be heard at the Lenasia Magistrate's Court over two days.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
