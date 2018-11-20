UN concerned over stalled fight against malaria
The tragic reality of malaria is that every two minutes a child dies of it.
PRETORIA - The United Nations has expressed fear that the fight against malaria has stalled.
There were more cases of the mosquito-borne disease last year than in 2015.
While 99% of malaria cases occur in Africa and 91% of the deaths, the overwhelming majority of these were in sub-Saharan Africa.
World Health Organisation figures show that Nigeria, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique account for more than half these.
Children under five are most susceptible.
The reason for the increase in malaria cases from 215 million in 2015 to 217 million last year are complex.
However, finance is at the heart of it.
It takes $6,6 billion a year to fight malaria.
Last year, only $3,1 billion was available.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
