Twitter celebrates after Momentum says it will pay R2.4m to Denise Ganas

Momentum announced on Tuesday evening that it will be paying out the R2.4 million life insurance policy to Ganas whose husband was gunned down in a hijacking.

A Momentum office in Johannesburg. Picture: Google Earth.
A Momentum office in Johannesburg. Picture: Google Earth.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Never underestimate the power of social media. That's the sentiment from social media users who celebrated the news that financial services provider Momentum will pay out an initially denied claim to Denise Ganas.

Momentum announced on Tuesday evening that it will be paying out the R2.4 million life insurance policy to Ganas whose husband was gunned down in a hijacking.

The company had come under fire for refusing to pay the sum to Denise Ganas, whose husband was killed last year in their Chatsworth driveway.

Earlier this week, Momentum had said it would not fork out because Nathan Ganas failed to disclose that he had suffered high blood sugar levels.

On Monday, Denise said Momentum had returned the premiums for the policy but she would continue the fight.

This is what South Africans are saying on Twitter.

Timeline

