Twitter celebrates after Momentum says it will pay R2.4m to Denise Ganas

Momentum announced on Tuesday evening that it will be paying out the R2.4 million life insurance policy to Ganas whose husband was gunned down in a hijacking.

JOHANNESBURG - Never underestimate the power of social media. That's the sentiment from social media users who celebrated the news that financial services provider Momentum will pay out an initially denied claim to Denise Ganas.

JUST IN: #Momentum has buckled and will pay out the R2.4 million to #DeniseGanas after initially refusing to do so. pic.twitter.com/gYaoMNCPmV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2018

We've listened to your feedback & understand that this tragedy spans far beyond one victim. Therefore, we'd like to offer a solution for life cover claims related to the loss of a loved one due to violent crime. This includes the Ganas family: https://t.co/NaSTmuFriH #Momentum — Momentum (@Momentum_za) November 20, 2018

The company had come under fire for refusing to pay the sum to Denise Ganas, whose husband was killed last year in their Chatsworth driveway.

Earlier this week, Momentum had said it would not fork out because Nathan Ganas failed to disclose that he had suffered high blood sugar levels.

On Monday, Denise said Momentum had returned the premiums for the policy but she would continue the fight.

This is what South Africans are saying on Twitter.

SA Twitter has taught @Momentum_za a lesson. They are now paying the R2.4million and losing customers at the same time. Their repudiation department must be closed. — Good Hair (@GoodHair99) November 20, 2018

Twitter has won : #momentum to pay out benefits to all victims of violent crimes to the value of R3 million. They will pay out the family of the man who died in the hail of bullets the R2,4 million. #Momentumhasfallen for now — Sarashni (@sarashni) November 20, 2018

And they say social media is just hype, look now ✊🏿 #Momentum — Koloi Ya Eliyah 🏎 (@Moagi_S) November 20, 2018

#Momentum. Well done to.all south africans in standing behind Denise Ganas and ensuring that she is paid what is due to her. To all companies remember this is not the 1980's where there was no social media — MG Liang (@Ms_F1971) November 20, 2018

Momentum is paying out the life policy now as well as inserting a clause to all their policies that when one perishes at the hands of violent crime that any failure to disclose a pre-existing condition is rendered mute. AND it’s being applied retroactively. #SocialMediaPower — Lwandle (@MiniBengz) November 20, 2018

Power of Social media #Momentum — Timothy (@Timo_501) November 20, 2018

So #Momentum agrees to pay. Why the sudden heart change? Oh wait. The power of the people. — Quentin van Huyssteen (@Roomys) November 20, 2018

I like how this Momentum case made us show them that we really do think that they are in the business of not paying out benefits to customers — Manqeezus (@_Bonga) November 20, 2018

So Momentum finally agrees to pay Mrs Ganas the whole cover amount of R2.4 million. Viva to people POWER. I hope no political party will come in and claim false victory. This is pure people victory ✊✊✊ — Lekwalanyana (@makwabating) November 20, 2018

@Momentum_za Thank you for being just — Samke a Child Of Grace/ Umntwana wo Musa (@Samdlamsgrace) November 20, 2018

Balls in the court of the other life insurance companies. Momentum is pace setting!! Good job! https://t.co/L1Uu0yFbnQ — 𝘚𝘈 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘳 (@sagrasshopper) November 20, 2018