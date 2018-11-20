Treasury receives backlash for failing to provide IFMS probe report

Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane had a hard time explaining to the committee why the report is incomplete.

CAPE TOWN - Treasury officials have received a tongue-lashing from MPs for failing to provide a complete report on a forensic investigation into a multi-billion rand contract.

Treasury was to brief the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on the probe into the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

The system aims to integrate human resource and financial management in Government.

A company called Nexus Forensic Services was supposed to have finalised its investigation by 12 July despite two requests for an extension.

The company was looking into a company contracted by Treasury to do work on the IFMS and was paid a settlement of almost R400 million.

Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane had a hard time explaining to the committee why the report is incomplete.

Scopa chairperson Themba Godi said: “I think if we had received another letter today from comrade Tito Mboweni or from yourself, saying it was still processing, it would have not reflected well.”

Inkatha Freedom Party member of Parliament (MP) Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “But I think to be given a presentation when the final conclusion is that you will not be getting the report, undermines this committee by all measures of standard.”

MPs have agreed to meet Treasury officials again in early December.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)