Treasury probing possible hacking of Finance Minister's Twitter account
The National Treasury says that it is investigating the possible hacking of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Twitter account after it showed that he liked an anti-Pravin Gordhan tweet.
The tweet was by Black First Land First (BLF) spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp and says that those who marched hand-in-hand to defend Gordhan and remove former President Jacob Zuma must never be forgotten.
The BLF was among the groups that gathered outside the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday to protest against Gordhan.
Mboweni's spokesperson Jabulani Sikhakhane says the minister did not like the tweet and would like an investigation into the matter.
“He didn’t like the tweet, so we’re looking into what happened, whether it’s a possible hack of his account.”
However, he says that Mboweni is the only person with access to his Twitter account.
“Long before he became Finance Minister he was running that account, so it’s his personal account. It’s not an official Ministry of Finance account.”
Sikhakhane says that they will be looking into the matter throughout the course of the day and will approach Twitter to find out what happened.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
