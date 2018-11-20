Three arrested for illegal sale of Telkom Knockout tickets in Durban

The two Soweto giants will meet for the second time in a space of a month in the TKO semifinal hoping to end their long trophy droughts.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been arrested for the illegal sale of Telkom Knockout tickets for the semifinal derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The two Soweto giants will meet for the second time in a space of a month in the TKO semifinal hoping to end their long trophy droughts.

The arrests come on the back of growing security concerns in football matches in the country in recent times.

Earlier this year, Chiefs were sanctioned to play three league matches behind closed doors and fined a hefty amount for fan violence that broke out when they were knocked out of the Nedbank semifinal by Free State Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium; while two weeks ago, a fan wearing Mamelodi Sundowns regalia was arrested for breaching Loftus Stadium security before confronting Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena during a league encounter.

Last week, the League confirmed that tickets for the clash had between Pirates and Chiefs had sold out within two hours of their release and the sale of illegal tickets provides a great security threat for the match.

Kickoff at the Moses Mabhida Stadium is at 3 pm on Saturday.