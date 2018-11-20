Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge riders raise R1.3m for charity via GivenGain

-
[WATCH] Bo-Kaap residents protest to stop construction vehiclesLocal
‘When the enemy raises its ugly head, cut the head’Politics
[LISTEN] Momentum to pay maximum of R3m to violent crime victims’ familiesBusiness
Price hikes could help Eskom's credit ratingBusiness
ANC NWC adamant action must be taken against those linked to VBS Bank ‘looting’Politics
#RandReport: Rand weakens on subdued risk sentiment; stocks tumbleBusiness
Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge riders raise R1.3m for charity via GivenGainSport
Black Leopards appoint Kerr as new coachSport
Hunt hopes his Bafana players come back healthy for Baroka TKO semiSport
SABC’s Bafana blackout continues with Paraguay matchSport
Do or die for Bantwana in final under-17 World Cup group gameSport
There will be no Super League, Uefa chief saysSport
R4.9m Lotto winner says he'll keep RDP house & use winnings wiselyLifestyle
Could food be the secret to creating international unity?World
Taylor Swift uses music muscle to seek higher payouts for othersLifestyle
As he gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Snoop Dogg thanks ... himselfLifestyle
Tips to beat the Black Friday shopping madnessLifestyle
Apple cuts production orders for all three new iPhone models - WSJLifestyle
SA actress Thuso Mbedu loses out at Emmy Awards againLifestyle
Priyanka Chopra reveals wedding registry listLifestyle
Khloe Kardashian's breastfeeding strugglesLifestyle
‘When the enemy raises its ugly head, cut the head’Politics
ANC NWC adamant action must be taken against those linked to VBS Bank ‘looting’Politics
Malema: Gordhan has track record of discriminating against black peoplePolitics
Gordhan & Zuma in same WhatsApp group - MalemaLocal
I declined many invitations to meet the Guptas - GordhanPolitics
John Block, Christo Scholtz expected to report to prison soonLocal
[ANALYSIS] Ideas to make toilets fit for purpose in Africa’s citiesOpinion
[OPINION] Democracy’s future warningOpinion
[MY TAKE] Inside Cape Town's extortion trialOpinion
[FACT CHECK] No, the Chinese aren’t opening their own police stations in SAOpinion
[OPINION] World Diabetes Day: The dreariness of the diseaseOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Why giving title deeds isn’t the panacea for land reform in SAOpinion
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
[LISTEN] Momentum to pay maximum of R3m to violent crime victims’ familiesBusiness
Price hikes could help Eskom's credit ratingBusiness
#RandReport: Rand weakens on subdued risk sentiment; stocks tumbleBusiness
City of CT signs R1.3bn loan agreement with German Development BankLocal
[OPINION] The ethical vulgarity of the insurance industryOpinion
Gordhan hits back at EFF: I don't submit to intimidation or bullyingLocal
Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge riders raise R1.3m for charity via GivenGain
The figure is up by more than 50% from last year’s amount of R544,242 and the number of donations rose from 838 in 2017 to 2,410 in 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - The 22nd Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge which took place on Sunday in Riversands Johannesburg has raised over R1.3 million for various charity organisations, the organisers have confirmed.
Over 25,000 cyclists took to the Joburg roads on a gruelling 94km course on a scorching heat wave on Sunday, all in the name of charity.
The figure is up by more than 50% from last year’s amount of R544,242 and the number of donations rose from 838 in 2017 to 2,410 in 2018.
Marius Maré of GivenGain says 65 GivenGain charities stood to benefit from fundraising around the event, as event organisers allowed riders to fundraise for any GivenGain charity of their choice.
“Trebling an event’s fundraising from one year to the next shows the rising power of crowdfunding for charity,” says Maré.
“It is proof that individuals and groups can make a big difference to the fate of those in need of our help.”
The top five charities that benefited from the Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge were The Cows who received R700,592, Qhubeka Charity (R121,499), Rare Diseases South Africa (R79,911), Early Care Foundation (R62,927), and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) South Africa (R38,573.)
SABC’s Bafana blackout continues with Paraguay match3 hours ago
Black Leopards appoint Kerr as new coachone hour ago
Do or die for Bantwana in final under-17 World Cup group game7 hours ago
Hunt hopes his Bafana players come back healthy for Baroka TKO semi2 hours ago
There will be no Super League, Uefa chief says7 hours ago
Mzansi Super League to be broadcast outside of SA12 days ago
