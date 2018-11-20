Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge riders raise R1.3m for charity via GivenGain

The figure is up by more than 50% from last year’s amount of R544,242 and the number of donations rose from 838 in 2017 to 2,410 in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The 22nd Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge which took place on Sunday in Riversands Johannesburg has raised over R1.3 million for various charity organisations, the organisers have confirmed.

Over 25,000 cyclists took to the Joburg roads on a gruelling 94km course on a scorching heat wave on Sunday, all in the name of charity.

The figure is up by more than 50% from last year’s amount of R544,242 and the number of donations rose from 838 in 2017 to 2,410 in 2018.

Marius Maré of GivenGain says 65 GivenGain charities stood to benefit from fundraising around the event, as event organisers allowed riders to fundraise for any GivenGain charity of their choice.

“Trebling an event’s fundraising from one year to the next shows the rising power of crowdfunding for charity,” says Maré.

“It is proof that individuals and groups can make a big difference to the fate of those in need of our help.”

The top five charities that benefited from the Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge were The Cows who received R700,592, Qhubeka Charity (R121,499), Rare Diseases South Africa (R79,911), Early Care Foundation (R62,927), and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) South Africa (R38,573.)