TedX Pretoria showcases more ideas in sixth installment

JOHANNESBURG - TedX Pretoria took place at 012Central over the weekend to give speakers, established and otherwise, a platform to discuss ideas around this year’s theme, #IAm.

The independently organised event is the South African version of Ted Talks which are found on YouTube.

The theme, #Iam, was about discussing the way in which people are related to the world around them but also celebrating individuality.

Former editor-in-chief at Huffington Post SA and current head of digital at Power FM Verashni Pillay spoke about her resignation from Huffington Post SA in a talk titled “The cost of shame”.

Pillay said that the shame felt by people is amplified with social media. She also says failure is something that should be embraced.

On the same weekend that a 12-year old South African girl addressed a Ted Conference in New York about racism and discrimination, TedX Pretoria organiser trustee, Linda Swart, says the event also creates opportunities for aspiring speakers.

"I believe in the power of ideas. It’s an incredible platform to give upcoming artists and speakers the opportunity to appeal to a global audience. We try and select people who are not your typical conference speakers and we train them and get them ready to participate on the day," Swart said.

Swart says that lateral thinking is important for individuals and the country.

"Never stop thinking about ideas and the potential impact it has on your life. Ideas inspire action and if we think about ideas and the potential idea they have we can actually move the country forward - there’s a lot of potential for ideas."

The next TedX Pretoria event is expected in the second half of 2019.