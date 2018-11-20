State disappointed with ConCourt ruling on right to protest
The apex court on Monday upheld the ruling of the High Court that found it unconstitutional for a group of people to be criminally charged for convening a peaceful demonstration without notifying the authorities.
JOHANNESBURG – Lawyers representing the State say that while they are disappointed with the Constitutional Court judgment regarding peaceful protests, they will abide by its decision.
Earlier this year, the same court overturned the convictions of 10 activists from the Social Justice Coalition who were found guilty of convening an illegal protest in cape town back in 2013.
However, the Police Minister went on to appeal the matter.
State attorney Simangele Bedrow says: "We’re actually disappointed but we commit to abide by the court’s decision regarding this matter. It was not what we were expecting based on the arguments that we advanced on our behalf."
The Police Minister has been ordered to pay the costs of the appeal and the apex court has also set aside the arrests and convictions of the 10 activists.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
