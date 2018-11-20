State capture inquiry part of SA’s cleansing process - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the inquiry is an opportunity for the world to see how the country corrects its ways.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the state capture inquiry that’s currently underway is part of South Africa’s cleansing process.
He says he’s also not surprised the international community is watching closely to see how it unfolds.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who met Ramaphosa at Tuynhuys, Cape Town, on Tuesday says Germany is among those following the inquiry with keen interest, and he respects Ramaphosa's attempts to rid the state of corruption.
President Steinmeier says under Ramaphosa's leadership, there’s a renewed interest in South Africa.
He says the German government and investors want to see how the country deals with state capture.
Ramaphosa says the inquiry is an opportunity for the world to see how the country corrects its ways.
“This commission is a cleansing process of all the bad things that have happened in our country.”
He says South Africans expect the Zondo Commission to unearth the truth about what happened in the past, and he believes the international community wants the same.
WATCH: Ramaphosa hosts German president
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Gordhan: I am not a commodity for sale and the Guptas knew that
-
NSRI’s Craig Lambinon first South African to receive Order of Maritime Merit
-
Twitter celebrates after Momentum says it will pay R2.4m to Denise Ganas
-
Malema: Gordhan has track record of discriminating against black people
-
Momentum buckles under pressure, to pay out R2.4m to Denise Ganas
-
Gordhan & Zuma in same WhatsApp group - Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.