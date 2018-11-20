State capture inquiry part of SA’s cleansing process - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the inquiry is an opportunity for the world to see how the country corrects its ways.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the state capture inquiry that’s currently underway is part of South Africa’s cleansing process.

He says he’s also not surprised the international community is watching closely to see how it unfolds.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who met Ramaphosa at Tuynhuys, Cape Town, on Tuesday says Germany is among those following the inquiry with keen interest, and he respects Ramaphosa's attempts to rid the state of corruption.

President Steinmeier says under Ramaphosa's leadership, there’s a renewed interest in South Africa.

He says the German government and investors want to see how the country deals with state capture.

“This commission is a cleansing process of all the bad things that have happened in our country.”

He says South Africans expect the Zondo Commission to unearth the truth about what happened in the past, and he believes the international community wants the same.

