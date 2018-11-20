Soweto pupil (9) developed bladder infection after rape
Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly abusing dozens of pupils from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.
JOHANNESBURG - A nine-year-old girl has told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court she developed a bladder infection after she was sexually abused allegedly by a former Soweto school guard.
Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly abusing dozens of pupils from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.
The 58-year-old suspect is facing several charges of rape and sexual abuse.
The nine-year-old girl has recalled a cold winter’s morning when she arrived at school early.
She says she and a friend went inside Molefe’s guardhouse to keep warm.
The young girl told the court while Molefe was not in the guard house when they arrived, he soon returned, and her friend needed the bathroom - leaving her alone with the 58-year-old.
The child says Mkhulu, as he was called at the school, lifted her skirt and raped her.
She says while she told the accused to stop, he did not.
The young girl was put on medication for three months after the attack in June last year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Mahumapelo vs ANC case on NW PEC struck off the roll, again
-
Report: Zuma files affidavit in aid of Tom Moyane
-
[WATCH] What happens when a plane crashes at OR Tambo?
-
Gordhan hits back at EFF: I don't submit to intimidation or bullying
-
Tips to beat the Black Friday shopping madness
-
Rameez Patel confessed to killing wife Fatima, brother tells court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.