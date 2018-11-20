Soweto pupil (9) developed bladder infection after rape

Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly abusing dozens of pupils from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.

JOHANNESBURG - A nine-year-old girl has told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court she developed a bladder infection after she was sexually abused allegedly by a former Soweto school guard.

Johannes Molefe is on trial for allegedly abusing dozens of pupils from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.

The 58-year-old suspect is facing several charges of rape and sexual abuse.

The nine-year-old girl has recalled a cold winter’s morning when she arrived at school early.

She says she and a friend went inside Molefe’s guardhouse to keep warm.

The young girl told the court while Molefe was not in the guard house when they arrived, he soon returned, and her friend needed the bathroom - leaving her alone with the 58-year-old.

The child says Mkhulu, as he was called at the school, lifted her skirt and raped her.

She says while she told the accused to stop, he did not.

The young girl was put on medication for three months after the attack in June last year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)