Snake bite victim’s body trapped in a well in Zim

HARARE - A man’s body is trapped at the bottom of a deep well in Zimbabwe after he was fatally bitten by a snake.

Rescuers, including officials from the fire brigade, haven’t managed to retrieve the man’s body yet with reports they’re too afraid to venture into the well.

The snake bite victim has been identified as 25-year-old Sandile Mguni.

He was part of a team of three diggers hired to fix a well in Zimbabwe’s western Lupane district last week.

They’d noticed a snake at the bottom of the well and Mguni had gone down the 45-metre-deep shaft armed with a spear, but was bitten and failed to make it back up.

According to the state-run Chronicle, police, game rangers, the fire brigade and others have failed to retrieve his body over the past six days out of fear of the snake.

It says snake handlers from Bulawayo have now offered to help.