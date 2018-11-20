Snake bite victim’s body trapped in a well in Zim
According to reports, police, game rangers, the fire brigade and others have failed to retrieve his body over the past six days out of fear of the snake.
HARARE - A man’s body is trapped at the bottom of a deep well in Zimbabwe after he was fatally bitten by a snake.
Rescuers, including officials from the fire brigade, haven’t managed to retrieve the man’s body yet with reports they’re too afraid to venture into the well.
The snake bite victim has been identified as 25-year-old Sandile Mguni.
He was part of a team of three diggers hired to fix a well in Zimbabwe’s western Lupane district last week.
They’d noticed a snake at the bottom of the well and Mguni had gone down the 45-metre-deep shaft armed with a spear, but was bitten and failed to make it back up.
According to the state-run Chronicle, police, game rangers, the fire brigade and others have failed to retrieve his body over the past six days out of fear of the snake.
It says snake handlers from Bulawayo have now offered to help.
Popular in Africa
-
More heatwaves expected in Southern Africa - expert
-
eSwatini princess gets information portfolio in new government
-
Mali singer Salif Keita highlights plight of Africans with albinism
-
Central African war crimes suspect 'Rambo' handed to global court
-
Congo spy agency informant, army colonel deny role in UN experts' killing
-
9 farmers killed in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.