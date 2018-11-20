SAPS urged to track down suspect in Ravensmead shooting

A man was killed and four children wounded in Saturday's gang-related shooting.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department has called on police to follow every lead to track down the gunmen behind a deadly shooting in Ravensmead.

Community Safety MEC Alan Winde said: “On average, 10 people lose their lives every day in our province due to murder, and this is just one of those gang-related incidents where a 24-year-old who was obviously a target but young children ended up obviously suffering.”

Winde says some of the children were shot in the face, back and around their arms.

