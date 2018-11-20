SABC’s Bafana blackout continues with Paraguay match
On Tuesday afternoon the SABC confirmed that they will not be broadcasting the Paraguay match on all its radio and television platforms.
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has confirmed that they will not be broadcasting the Nelson Mandela Challenge match between South Africa and Paraguay on all its platforms on Tuesday night at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
The announcement doesn’t come as a surprise as the broadcast rights rift between the South African Football Association (Safa) and the national broadcaster continues.
Numerous negotiations between the two parties have protracted in recent times because of the SABC’s dire financial state. SABC also didn’t broadcast the 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier draw against Nigeria at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Safa released a statement on Saturday evening, saying they had tried "everything humanly possible" to reach an agreement with the SABC to allow them to broadcast both the Afcon qualifier against the Super Eagles and the Nelson Mandela Challenge match against Paraguay on a match-by-match fee arrangement, which the SABC failed to agree on.
“The SABC would like to advise and apologise to all South Africans that it will not be broadcasting the Bafana Bafana vs Paraguay match taking place tonight. It is regrettable that the public broadcaster is unable to broadcast the national team’s games at this stage, due to the SABC and Safa not being able to reach a new agreement.”
The national broadcaster is adamant that they will continue to engage Safa until a new deal is reached.
“The SABC remains committed to engaging Safa on fair terms in dealing with this impasse, as the SABC takes its role in broadcasting Bafana Bafana games to the South African public seriously.”
