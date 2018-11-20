Popular Topics
SA actress Thuso Mbedu loses out at Emmy Awards again

South African actress Thuso Mbedu was the only African nominee in this year’s batch of contenders.

'Is'thunzi' actress Thuso Mbedu. Picture: @iemmys/Twitter
'Is'thunzi' actress Thuso Mbedu. Picture: @iemmys/Twitter
one hour ago

NEW YORK - This year’s crop of International Emmy Awards have been handed out.

South African actress Thuso Mbedu, nominated in the best actress category, was among the attendees of Monday night’s ceremony in New York.

Although Mbedu was nominated in the best actress category for the second year in a row, she lost out on the accolade to German actress Anna Schudt.

Mbedu had also been representing the continent, being the only African nominee in this year’s batch of contenders.

The production team behind the show, Is’thunzi, in which Mbedu plays Winnie shared its love and pride for their two-time Emmy nominated actress.

The awards ceremony has, meanwhile, been lauded for never having been as diverse as they are now with nominees from across Asia and Latin America competing with the regular stable of European countries usually featured.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

