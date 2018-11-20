SA actress Thuso Mbedu loses out at Emmy Awards again
South African actress Thuso Mbedu was the only African nominee in this year’s batch of contenders.
NEW YORK - This year’s crop of International Emmy Awards have been handed out.
South African actress Thuso Mbedu, nominated in the best actress category, was among the attendees of Monday night’s ceremony in New York.
Although Mbedu was nominated in the best actress category for the second year in a row, she lost out on the accolade to German actress Anna Schudt.
Mbedu had also been representing the continent, being the only African nominee in this year’s batch of contenders.
Kumnandi lana guys. I’ve never been happier. I hope more and more Africans work hard to rep us. Thank you @iemmys for the nod and recognition pic.twitter.com/rIO5jFoC0d— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) November 20, 2018
Best Actress Nominee @ThusoMbedu arrives at the 2018 International Emmy Awards #iemmys pic.twitter.com/oI81Xh3CQv— Intl Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 20, 2018
The production team behind the show, Is’thunzi, in which Mbedu plays Winnie shared its love and pride for their two-time Emmy nominated actress.
The awards ceremony has, meanwhile, been lauded for never having been as diverse as they are now with nominees from across Asia and Latin America competing with the regular stable of European countries usually featured.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
