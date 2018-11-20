Report: 6 million children still living below the food poverty line
Children's Institute says the food poverty line is defined as the point at which children's families cannot even provide the minimum amount of nutrition needed to survive.
CAPE TOWN - The 2018 South African Child Gauge has found six million children are still living below the food poverty line.
The report, published by the University of Cape Town's Children's Institute, is an annual review that includes the latest research on the status and development of minors.
The theme of this year's report is: Children, Families and the State Collaboration and Contestation.
The Children's Institute says the food poverty line is defined as the point at which children's families cannot even provide the minimum amount of nutrition needed to survive and thrive.
The institute's Katharine Hall says six million children fall into this category.
“They don’t have enough money for food and their basic needs and they don’t get enough to eat.”
Hall says there's an urgent need for families and the state to align and strengthen efforts to improve living conditions for children.
“Those children’s rights have to be realised.”
This year's report marks the 13th South African Child Gauge and when compared to last year, there has been no significant change in the number of children still living below the food poverty line.
