Rand edges weaker in cautious early trade

The rand has battled to hold below the psychological R14.00 resistance level after a rally last week spurred by a dollar plunge and political chaos in Britain that boosted most emerging market currencies.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand opened weaker on Tuesday in tetchy overnight trade as caution ahead of inflation data and a lending rates decision by the central bank later in the week curbed big bets.

At 0650 GMT the rand was 0.11% weaker at R14.0500 per dollar, edging down after briefly breaking to a 1-1/2 week best of R13.9200 overnight.

With consumer price-growth figures on Wednesday expected to tick higher and the local central bank’s rates decision the day after set to be a close call, the rand has been caught in a thin range with traders resisting big calls.

"Although risk sentiment favours EM-currency gains, the rand seems to lack the short-term momentum to push meaningfully lower against the majors, as the local market prices for two-way risk ahead of Thursday’s MPC decision," RMB Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said in a note.

In a Reuters poll conducted last week, 16 of 26 economists said the Reserve Bank would keep its repo rate at 6.50% while the rest forecast a 25 basis-point hike.

Bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 government bond up 1 basis point to 9.12%.

Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index up 1.14%.