Rand edges weaker in cautious early trade
The rand has battled to hold below the psychological R14.00 resistance level after a rally last week spurred by a dollar plunge and political chaos in Britain that boosted most emerging market currencies.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand opened weaker on Tuesday in tetchy overnight trade as caution ahead of inflation data and a lending rates decision by the central bank later in the week curbed big bets.
At 0650 GMT the rand was 0.11% weaker at R14.0500 per dollar, edging down after briefly breaking to a 1-1/2 week best of R13.9200 overnight.
The rand has battled to hold below the psychological R14.00 resistance level after a rally last week spurred by a dollar plunge and political chaos in Britain that boosted most emerging market currencies.
With consumer price-growth figures on Wednesday expected to tick higher and the local central bank’s rates decision the day after set to be a close call, the rand has been caught in a thin range with traders resisting big calls.
"Although risk sentiment favours EM-currency gains, the rand seems to lack the short-term momentum to push meaningfully lower against the majors, as the local market prices for two-way risk ahead of Thursday’s MPC decision," RMB Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said in a note.
In a Reuters poll conducted last week, 16 of 26 economists said the Reserve Bank would keep its repo rate at 6.50% while the rest forecast a 25 basis-point hike.
Bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 government bond up 1 basis point to 9.12%.
Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index up 1.14%.
Popular in Business
-
US blacklists South African for North Korea oil deals
-
Momentum faces backlash for declining to pay R2.4m claim
-
Tips to beat the Black Friday shopping madness
-
Denise Ganas vows to continue fighting Momentum despite premium payout
-
Economic constraints making SA less competitive - economist
-
IMF says optimism in SA's economic recovery fading
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.