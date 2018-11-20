Rameez Patel confessed to killing wife Fatima, brother tells court
The Limpopo businessman has been charged with the murder of his wife Fatima, who was found dead at his apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane in April 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - The brother of double-murder accused Rameez Patel has testified that the Limpopo businessman had confessed to murdering his wife Fatima.
Patel is on trial in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane.
He has been charged with the murder of his wife Fatima, who was found dead at his apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane in April 2015 but claims that she was killed by an intruder.
He is also accused of murdering his mother, 51-year-old Mahjebeen Benu Patel, who was shot and killed in September 2017 while he was out on bail.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Razeen Patel told the court that Rameez allegedly entrusted him with a box of evidence which included blood-stained clothing, his wife’s handbag, a handgun and toys which he was told to hide at a warehouse.
The NPA’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says Rameez threatened to kill Razeen if he turned on him.
“Razeen went on to tell the court that he confessed to the parents that his brother has killed his wife and some few weeks later, both parents were shot.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
