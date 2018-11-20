Rameez Patel confessed to killing wife Fatima, brother tells court

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Rameez Patel confessed to killing wife Fatima, brother tells court

The Limpopo businessman has been charged with the murder of his wife Fatima, who was found dead at his apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane in April 2015.

FILE: Limpopo businessman, Rameez Patel, who is accused of murdering his wife Fatima Patel. Picture: Facebook.
FILE: Limpopo businessman, Rameez Patel, who is accused of murdering his wife Fatima Patel. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The brother of double-murder accused Rameez Patel has testified that the Limpopo businessman had confessed to murdering his wife Fatima.

Patel is on trial in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane.

He has been charged with the murder of his wife Fatima, who was found dead at his apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane in April 2015 but claims that she was killed by an intruder.

He is also accused of murdering his mother, 51-year-old Mahjebeen Benu Patel, who was shot and killed in September 2017 while he was out on bail.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Razeen Patel told the court that Rameez allegedly entrusted him with a box of evidence which included blood-stained clothing, his wife’s handbag, a handgun and toys which he was told to hide at a warehouse.

The NPA’s Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says Rameez threatened to kill Razeen if he turned on him.

“Razeen went on to tell the court that he confessed to the parents that his brother has killed his wife and some few weeks later, both parents were shot.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA