Ramaphosa assures German president that SA is on path to renewal
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says he’s heartened that Cyril Ramaphosa has not only announced a new dawn but is taking concrete action to rid the country of corruption.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told his German counterpart that South Africa is on a path to renewal to invite investors back to the country.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier is in the country on a three-day visit with a German business delegation.
The pair has been holding talks at Tuynhuys, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning.
Steinmeier says he’s heartened that Ramaphosa has not only announced a new dawn but is taking concrete action to rid the country of corruption.
The president says South Africa is starting anew to build confidence in the country.
He’s expressed particular interest in Germany's vocational programme for youths to get in-service training.
More than 500 German companies do business in the country.
Steinmeier says the state visit to South Africa has been an opportunity to showcase investment opportunities for Germany.
He says it’s noticeable the atmosphere in South Africa has changed to one of hope, and that ridding the country of corruption is important for German investment.
