R4.9m Lotto winner says he'll keep RDP house & use winnings wisely

The 68-year-old man won R4.9 million in the Lotto Plus 2 draw on 3 November. The man says he intends to do many things with his winnings and do so wisely.

JOHANNESBURG - Most people who win the Lotto do a lot to change their current living standards, including buying a new house and car. But a pensioner from Pretoria is doing the opposite and staying put in his RDP house.

The 68-year-old man won R4.9 million in the Lotto Plus 2 draw on 3 November. He headed over to the Ithuba offices a few days later to claim his winnings, accompanied by his wife and two children.

He and his family all stay in an RDP house in Pretoria which they have not been able to extend or renovate in any way. Apart from the winner’s pension grant, the family also survives on the son’s income from his job as a taxi driver.

The man says he intends to do many things with his winnings and do so wisely.

"First of all, I want to help my children improve their lives and be independent. They want to start their own businesses and want start-up homes, I will help them achieve that. My daughter also wants to further her studies and that makes me happy.

"As for me and my wife, we will not move out of our RDP house, we will just renovate it into a beautiful, well-furnished home. I will finally be able to buy a big plasma TV and a stunning lounge suite where my wife and I can relax peacefully. I really cannot wait for our lives to get better, I feel like my dignity as the head of the family has been restored."

He also received trauma counselling and extensive financial advice, which he says made him realise that if he uses his winnings wisely, he will never be poor again.

"I intend on sticking to the financial counsel I received - just the terrifying thought of going back to poverty on its own will keep me motivated.”