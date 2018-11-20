R2K Campaign welcomes ConCourt decision on right to protest
The Right2Know Campaign's Thami Nkosi says they are happy that the ruling makes provision for spontaneous protests.
CAPE TOWN – The Right2Know Campaign has welcomed the Constitutional Court's decision to uphold a Western Cape High Court ruling which declares a section of the Gatherings Act unconstitutional.
The apex court on Monday upheld the ruling of the High Court that found it unconstitutional for a group of people to be criminally charged for convening a peaceful demonstration without notifying the authorities.
Earlier this year, the same court overturned the convictions of 10 activists from the Social Justice Coalition who were found guilty of convening an illegal protest in Cape Town back in 2013.
However, the Police Minister went on to appeal the matter.
He was ordered to pay the costs and the apex court also set aside the arrests and convictions of the 10 activists.
The Right2Know Campaign's Thami Nkosi says they are happy that the ruling makes provision for spontaneous protests.
“I think we need to take responsibility as a civil society organisation to simply say we’ll take the honours of ourselves to at least to ensure that we notify the law enforcement officer [sic]. It doesn’t necessarily suggest that everybody can now start doing things all willy-nilly, that’s not what our intentions were.”
Popular in Local
-
Zuma: ANC needs two-thirds majority win at polls to undo injustices of past
-
Momentum faces backlash for declining to pay R2.4m claim
-
Kodwa: EFF's criticism of Gordhan a distraction
-
[WATCH LIVE] Gordhan continues giving evidence at Zondo commission
-
[WATCH] What happens when a plane crashes at OR Tambo?
-
[CARTOON] Goodness Gracious
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.