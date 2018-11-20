R2K Campaign welcomes ConCourt decision on right to protest

The Right2Know Campaign's Thami Nkosi says they are happy that the ruling makes provision for spontaneous protests.

CAPE TOWN – The Right2Know Campaign has welcomed the Constitutional Court's decision to uphold a Western Cape High Court ruling which declares a section of the Gatherings Act unconstitutional.

The apex court on Monday upheld the ruling of the High Court that found it unconstitutional for a group of people to be criminally charged for convening a peaceful demonstration without notifying the authorities.

Earlier this year, the same court overturned the convictions of 10 activists from the Social Justice Coalition who were found guilty of convening an illegal protest in Cape Town back in 2013.

However, the Police Minister went on to appeal the matter.

He was ordered to pay the costs and the apex court also set aside the arrests and convictions of the 10 activists.

“I think we need to take responsibility as a civil society organisation to simply say we’ll take the honours of ourselves to at least to ensure that we notify the law enforcement officer [sic]. It doesn’t necessarily suggest that everybody can now start doing things all willy-nilly, that’s not what our intentions were.”