Probe into misconduct could see Bitou Municipality placed under administration
The probe comes after 11 different allegations of serious misconduct reached Western Cape MEC Anton Bredell, including the establishment of 'ghost companies' run by municipal officials.
CAPE TOWN - A forensic investigation into allegations of misconduct at Bitou Municipality could lead to it being placed under administration.
The Western Cape High Court last week denied that the Bitou council's application to stop a Section 106 investigation by the Local Government MEC.
The court has compelled the council to comply with the forensic investigation and not to impede or undermine the probe.
Bitou and George municipalities are both under forensic investigation by the Western Cape Local Government Department.
The probe comes after 11 different allegations of serious misconduct reached MEC Anton Bredell, including the establishment of "ghost companies" run by Bitou municipal officials.
Bredell's spokesperson James-Brent Styan says just because the municipalities are under investigation, it doesn't mean they've been placed under administration, which is the last resort.
“Provincial government has a zero-tolerance policy towards these kinds of matters and won’t hesitate to proactively deal with allegations of corruption, maladministration and misconduct.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
