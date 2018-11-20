Priyanka Chopra reveals wedding registry list
The 'Quantico' star has revealed what she wants her guests to buy her when she ties the knot with Nick Jonas and her list includes a wine decanter, a throw pillow and dinner plates.
LONDON - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have unveiled their wedding registry list.
The Quantico star has revealed what she wants her guests to buy her when she ties the knot with the Jealous hitmaker and her list includes a wine decanter, a throw pillow and dinner plates.
She told People magazine: "A lot of people get so stressed about weddings and I think we lose the charm. [Wedding planning] is fun - and it should be! Amazon makes sense for a registry because there are such incredible things you can find under one roof. These are the kinds of things I want when I build a home. I've always been an entertainer. My home is always bustling with loved ones. I have a very close-knit set of friends and so does Nick and I like being a host."
Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Chopra and Jonas have hired an Indian palace for their wedding, booking the lavish Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.
An insider said: "There are several events leading up to the wedding, including a Christian ceremony, which will all be in India. They will culminate with the Indian wedding on December 1 at the palace, where they will tie the knot under a traditional four-pillar structure, a mandap. There is a mehndi event planned, where they will be decorated with henna body art, among other traditional Hindi pre-wedding events."
And Chopra and Jonas are ready to tie the knot "'sooner than later''.
The source shared: "Priyanka has already been planning the wedding for a couple of months now and is excited to call Nick her husband one day. Priyanka and Nick are on the same page about wanting to get married earlier rather than later, and are telling friends it will most likely be next year.''
Popular in Lifestyle
-
SA actress Thuso Mbedu loses out at Emmy Awards again
-
Yanga Sobetwa crowned 'Idols SA' season 14 winner
-
Diddy says he's living a 'nightmare' after Kim Porter's death
-
Khloe Kardashian's breastfeeding struggles
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 16 November 2018
-
New IdolsSA winner: My vision is to inspire youth through gospel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.