Price hikes could help Eskom's credit rating
However, the rating firm cautioned that recent regulatory decisions suggested the firm may struggle to achieve such sizable tariff increases.
LONDON - Proposals to hike electricity tariffs by 15% a year for the next three years would be a boost for the credit rating of South Africa’s state-run power utility Eskom, Moody’s said on Tuesday.
Moody’s, which has a negative outlook on its ‘junk’ grade B2 rating for Eskom, said: “If approved, the tariff increases would be credit positive for Eskom.”
However, the rating firm cautioned that recent regulatory decisions suggested the firm may struggle to achieve such sizable tariff increases.
“Approved tariff increases over the last five years have been significantly lower than requested,” Moody’s said.
The regulator’s decision on the tariff hikes is expected by 1 March 2019.
More in Business
-
ANC backed into a corner over VAT hike
-
[LISTEN] Momentum to pay maximum of R3m to violent crime victims’ families
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens on subdued risk sentiment; stocks tumble
-
City of CT signs R1.3bn loan agreement with German Development Bank
-
[OPINION] The ethical vulgarity of the insurance industry
-
Gordhan hits back at EFF: I don't submit to intimidation or bullying
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.