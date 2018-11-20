Price hikes could help Eskom's credit rating

However, the rating firm cautioned that recent regulatory decisions suggested the firm may struggle to achieve such sizable tariff increases.

LONDON - Proposals to hike electricity tariffs by 15% a year for the next three years would be a boost for the credit rating of South Africa’s state-run power utility Eskom, Moody’s said on Tuesday.

Moody’s, which has a negative outlook on its ‘junk’ grade B2 rating for Eskom, said: “If approved, the tariff increases would be credit positive for Eskom.”

However, the rating firm cautioned that recent regulatory decisions suggested the firm may struggle to achieve such sizable tariff increases.

“Approved tariff increases over the last five years have been significantly lower than requested,” Moody’s said.

The regulator’s decision on the tariff hikes is expected by 1 March 2019.