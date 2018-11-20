Ramaphosa welcomes German president Steinmeier to SA
Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is on a three-day visit to South Africa, accompanied by German business people.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe have welcomed his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Tuynhuys for discussions on trade and other issues of mutual concern.
A German head of state has not visited South Africa in twenty years.
Steinmeier is on a three-day visit to South Africa, accompanied by German business people.
#GermanyinSA Light rain starting to fall as the presidents enter Tuynhuys for talks. LD pic.twitter.com/nzgcnbYzRm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2018
A military band and a gun salute welcomed Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender.
Tuesday’s meeting follows talks between Ramaphosa and German Chancellor Angela Merkel last month at the G20 Africa Summit in Berlin.
Light rain started to fall at Tuynhuys as the national anthems of both countries were played.
Steinmeier is accompanied by a 15-member business delegation.
Ramaphosa addressed the EU Parliament last week, saying that South Africa welcomes more trade to the country.
Deputy President David Mabuza is also attending the bilateral meeting.
#GermanyinSA Steinmeier is accompanied by his wife Elke Budenbender. SA First Lady Tshepo Motsepe is also present. LD pic.twitter.com/bwZO6TOotM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
