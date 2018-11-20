Popular Topics
Ramaphosa welcomes German president Steinmeier to SA

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is on a three-day visit to South Africa, accompanied by German business people.

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President Cyril Ramaphosa at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on 20 November 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President Cyril Ramaphosa at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on 20 November 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe have welcomed his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Tuynhuys for discussions on trade and other issues of mutual concern.

A German head of state has not visited South Africa in twenty years.

Steinmeier is on a three-day visit to South Africa, accompanied by German business people.

A military band and a gun salute welcomed Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender.

Tuesday’s meeting follows talks between Ramaphosa and German Chancellor Angela Merkel last month at the G20 Africa Summit in Berlin.

Light rain started to fall at Tuynhuys as the national anthems of both countries were played.

Steinmeier is accompanied by a 15-member business delegation.

Ramaphosa addressed the EU Parliament last week, saying that South Africa welcomes more trade to the country.
Deputy President David Mabuza is also attending the bilateral meeting.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

