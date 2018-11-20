Police hunt suspects involved in killing of Khayelitsha officer

The off-duty sergeant was gunned down in Site B on Sunday night. He was unarmed.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for the suspects involved in the killing of an officer in Khayelitsha.

Three suspects then robbed the man of his cellphone.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: "The provincial commissioner of the Western Cape Lieutenant KE Jula has expressed shock following the death of an off-duty police officer. A murder case has been opened for investigation with no arrests at this stage."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)