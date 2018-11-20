Paarl firefighters extinguish KWV blaze

The blaze broke out earlier on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a KWV Wine production facility in Paarl.

Firefighters are attending to a fire at KWV in Paarl. The blaze broke out this morning. Details surrounding the blaze are unknown at this stage. SF Photo supplied. pic.twitter.com/kC6686YH4f — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2018

An eyewitnessexplains what he saw: “I think the fire broke about just before 7am this morning. There was a massive explosion near the bottom plants at KWV. It was just a massive fire. It’s now being extinguished, it’s under control.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)