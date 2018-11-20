NPA 'disappointed' after Vlakfontein murder case postponed
The case against Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe was moved to Wednesday at the Lenasia Magistrates Court.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it's disappointed that the bail application against two men accusing of killing a family of seven failed to get underway on Tuesday due to power issues in the court building.
The case against Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe was moved to Wednesday at the Lenasia Magistrates Court.
The pair were expected to bring their formal bail applications in connection with the mass killings in Vlakfontein.
Mabaso and Khupe will have to wait a little longer before applying for bail.
A power problem at the Lenasia Magistrates Court on Monday meant the proceedings couldn't get underway.
The NPA’s Phindi Louw Mjonondwane said: “The technician is working together with his team to try and resolve the problem so that the bail application can be heard tomorrow.”
The two men face premeditated murder and theft charges. Mabaso is also facing rape charges.
Tebogo Lekotje, father of one of the children, isn't happy about the postponement.
“The thing is we have to come here every week. It’s really killing us.”
The case will be back in court on Wednesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
