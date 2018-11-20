More heatwaves expected in Southern Africa - expert
JOHANNESBURG - Following a week of scorching temperatures across the country, a global warming expert is warning of more heatwaves to come.
A scientist in the environment and health research unit from the Medical Research Council, Caradee Wright, says heatwaves will occur more frequently in the southern part of Africa as a result of global warming.
Last week, temperatures rose to as high as 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of Gauteng.
“We will start to see these heatwaves happening more frequently and also becoming more intense year-on-year. The temperature increases could go up by 4 degrees Celcius, compared to previous years.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
