Matric pupils in WC to receive results on 4 January

CAPE TOWN - Matric candidates in the Western Cape will receive their National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on 4 January.

Provincial and national results of the 2018 NSC results are expected to be announced by Minister Angie Motshekga on 3 January.

The Western Cape Education Department says schools will collect their results from district offices on the morning of the release.

They are then asked to analyse the results and check for any apparent errors.

The department's Jessica Shelver said: “This year learners are able to collect their results an hour earlier to make it easier for our Muslim candidates attend Friday prayers. Many parents in the Western Cape question why learners have to wait until 11am or 12am. This is done for a number of reasons, including giving principals an opportunity to examine results and pick up on any errors.”

The Independent Examinations Board says results will be available for candidates at independent schools on 3 January.

