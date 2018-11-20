Malema: Gordhan has track record of discriminating against black people

Julius Malema says Minister Pravin Gordhan's 'shenanigans are not new, he’s gone into all state entities and removed all black excellence because he hates Africans'.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of being racist, saying he's disrespectful to black people.

Malema was speaking outside of the state capture inquiry in Parktown where Gordhan has spent the past two days testifying.

Without offering any evidence, the red berets have labelled the minister the biggest enabler of state capture and corruption, saying they'll soon expose what they call Gordhan's “shenanigans.”

Malema says Gordhan has a track record of discriminating against black people in senior positions.

“His shenanigans are not new, today’s he’s gone into all state entities and removed all black excellence because he hates Africans. He doesn’t like African and any African who speak badly to Pravin, he threatens those people.”

He has called out certain journalists, accusing them of protecting “white monopoly capital” by not asking Gordhan questions concerning state capture.

He says the red berets have been unfairly scrutinised while Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa aren't being held to account.

“All we’re asking for from the media - be honesty. From communication's point of view, please only [ask] political questions that relate to the work that we’re doing, not our relatives, until Pravin and Cyril have answered.”

The EFF leader says his party's attacks on Gordhan doesn't mean they have something to hide.

Malema says his party will continue to fight Gordhan.

“Every time they say to you, when we speak about Pravin, finance, Treasury or Sars, they say we’ve got something to hide. Let me tell you… these people the way they hate us, if there was anything they have against us, we’d be rotting in jail by now.”

Earlier, Gordhan called on anyone with proof of his alleged wrongdoing to hand it over to the Zondo Commission.

Additional reporting by Tendani Mulaudzi.