Mahumapelo vs ANC case on NW PEC struck off the roll, again
Supra Mahumapelo had approached the court in a bid to interdict the ANC's interim leadership in the province from submitting a list of nominees to the National Assembly.
JOHANNESBURG - The matter between former North West Premier Supra Mahomapelo and the African National Congress (ANC) leadership in that province has once again been struck off the urgent roll in the High Court in Johannesburg.
However, Judge Colin Lamont has ruled that the matter is not urgent.
Representing the former premier, advocate Dali Mpofu has asked Judge Lamont to stop the ANC’s provincial task team from submitting a list of nine names ahead of next year’s elections, saying there’s a conflict of interest as the nominees currently make up the province’s leadership.
He’s also argued that allowing those names to be put forward would be an insult to democracy as the provincial task team was not elected by the people of the North West but imposed on the province by the National Executive Committee (NEC).
The ANC’s lawyer advocate William Mokhari has argued that there is no proof of corruption in the way the names were chosen and there is no urgency in this matter as the task team was appointed in September and has been doing its work since.
Judge Lamont has agreed with Mokhari, saying corruption by the task team is a mere allegation and this matter should wait to be heard along with the main application to dismantle the executive committee in January.
