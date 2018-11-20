Madikizela: WC DA has a lot of damage control to do ahead of polls

It remains to be seen if Patricia de Lille's new political venture will be a threat to the DA at the polls, especially in the Cape which the party governs.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has admitted that the party has a lot of damage control to do ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“I think that, now that the application is gone, it gives us the opportunity to really go back our voters on the ground because those are the people who matter.”

For months, De Lille and the DA were locked in a messy battle marked by court actions and public mudslinging.

On Sunday, she announced she'll be launching a new political party in time for next year's election.

Additional reporting by Regan Thaw.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)