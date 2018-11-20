Popular Topics
Madikizela: WC DA has a lot of damage control to do ahead of polls

It remains to be seen if Patricia de Lille's new political venture will be a threat to the DA at the polls, especially in the Cape which the party governs.

FILE: Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has admitted that the party has a lot of damage control to do ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“I think that, now that the application is gone, it gives us the opportunity to really go back our voters on the ground because those are the people who matter.”

It remains to be seen if Patricia de Lille's new political venture will be a threat to the DA at the polls, especially in the Cape which the party governs.

For months, De Lille and the DA were locked in a messy battle marked by court actions and public mudslinging.

On Sunday, she announced she'll be launching a new political party in time for next year's election.

WATCH: De Lille to contest 2019 elections with new party

Additional reporting by Regan Thaw.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

