[LISTEN] 'State capture is a systemic process, a political project'

| CapeTalk host Karima Brown interviewed Professor Mark Swilling following Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's revelations at the state capture commission of inquiry.

CAPE TOWN – What sets state capture apart from other forms of corruption?

Professor Mark Swilling, the co-author The shadow state: The politics of state capture, explains not all corruption is systemic. He adds that state capture was also a political project.

“Normal corruption where you just collaborate with a couple of cronies and steal stuff is not necessarily systemic. When, however, you put together a systematic effort to steal entire institutions and repurpose that, that is a systemic process. So, state capture is a systemic process that requires corruption.”

Listen to the audio for more.

