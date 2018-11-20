[LISTEN] Momentum to pay maximum of R3m to violent crime victims’ families

Radio 702 | Momentum says the guarantee will pay out when the death was a direct result of violent crime, even when material medical non-disclosure impacts the legitimacy of the contract.

JOHANNESBURG - Insurance company Momentum says it has created a solution that will pay an amount equal to the death benefit, limited to a maximum of R3 million, in the case of violent crime, regardless of previous medical history.

This after it announced it will be paying out the R2.4 million life insurance policy to a Durban widow whose husband was gunned down in a hijacking.

The company had come under fire for refusing to pay the sum to Denise Ganas, whose husband was killed last year in their Chatsworth driveway.

Momentum CEO Johann le Roux says: “The guarantee will pay out when the death was a direct result of violent crime, even when material medical non-disclosure impacts the legitimacy of the contract.”

Le Roux says the payout will apply to all existing as well as future life cover clients.

