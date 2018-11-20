[LISTEN] Momentum to pay maximum of R3m to violent crime victims’ families

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

[LISTEN] Momentum to pay maximum of R3m to violent crime victims’ families

| Momentum says the guarantee will pay out when the death was a direct result of violent crime, even when material medical non-disclosure impacts the legitimacy of the contract.

JOHANNESBURG - Insurance company Momentum says it has created a solution that will pay an amount equal to the death benefit, limited to a maximum of R3 million, in the case of violent crime, regardless of previous medical history.

This after it announced it will be paying out the R2.4 million life insurance policy to a Durban widow whose husband was gunned down in a hijacking.

The company had come under fire for refusing to pay the sum to Denise Ganas, whose husband was killed last year in their Chatsworth driveway.

Momentum CEO Johann le Roux says: “The guarantee will pay out when the death was a direct result of violent crime, even when material medical non-disclosure impacts the legitimacy of the contract.”

Le Roux says the payout will apply to all existing as well as future life cover clients.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA