[LISTEN] Looking for a career? These jobs are most in demand in SA
CapeTalk | Odile Badenhorst, communications manager at CareerJunction, recommends that candidates take up short courses with online course providers just to get themselves in the job market.
CAPE TOWN - The latest index for October 2018 by CareerJunction shows the kind of jobs skills that are most sought-after by employers in South Africa at the moment.
Communications manager at CareerJunction Odile Badenhorst says the most sought-after jobs are civil engineers and architects.
She says employers are also facing a challenge filling executive manager's positions because there are not enough people with the required skills that match the jobs.
"We have an oversupply of lower skills trade but we have very lower demand for these people. The skills that we see coming up in terms of industries are IT industry, specifically software developers."
Badenhorst says the problem lies with the cost of education in South Africa.
She recommends that candidates take up short courses with online course providers just to get themselves in the job market.
Listen to the audio above for more.
