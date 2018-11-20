[LISTEN] Looking for a career? These jobs are most in demand in SA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

[LISTEN] Looking for a career? These jobs are most in demand in SA

| Odile Badenhorst, communications manager at CareerJunction, recommends that candidates take up short courses with online course providers just to get themselves in the job market.

CAPE TOWN - The latest index for October 2018 by CareerJunction shows the kind of jobs skills that are most sought-after by employers in South Africa at the moment.

Communications manager at CareerJunction Odile Badenhorst says the most sought-after jobs are civil engineers and architects.

She says employers are also facing a challenge filling executive manager's positions because there are not enough people with the required skills that match the jobs.

"We have an oversupply of lower skills trade but we have very lower demand for these people. The skills that we see coming up in terms of industries are IT industry, specifically software developers."

Badenhorst says the problem lies with the cost of education in South Africa.

She recommends that candidates take up short courses with online course providers just to get themselves in the job market.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA