[LISTEN] How did Eskom get to load shedding again?
Radio 702 | Eskom implemented emergency stage one load shedding on Sunday after it confirmed that some of its power stations have less than 10 days of coal stocks.
JOHANNESBURG – State-owned power utility, Eskom, has appealed to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly as it battles to bring a coal supply shortage under control.
The power utility also warned of possible load shedding during the upcoming festive season.
Professor Sampson Mamphweli the director of the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies at Stellenbosch University says the power utility experienced a number of delays in introducing the new renewable energy systems.
“An example of that was the 27 projects that were procured recently took too long to be signed [off] and we had companies that were ready to provide services, and [some] companies shutting down.”
