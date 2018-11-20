Kodwa: EFF's criticism of Gordhan a distraction
The African National Congress (ANC)'s head of the Presidency Zizi Kodwa has implied that the EFF's targeting of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is merely a diversion.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)'s head of the presidency Zizi Kodwa has described the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s criticism of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan as the politics of distraction.
The red berets picketed outside the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday where Gordhan was on the stand.
So far, the minister has told the commission he was re-appointed to the Finance Ministry in 2016 because of the turmoil in the markets triggered by Nhlanhla Nene's axing.
The EFF is accusing Gordhan of lying under oath about meeting with the Guptas and are calling for his removal.
Speaking on the Karima Brown show on Monday night, Kodwa implied that the EFF's targeting of Gordhan is merely a diversion.
“In other words, create a decoy so that you move a spotlight somewhere and create an impression about something else. Or obviously, they’re talking about what people would call champions of anti-corruption of yesterday are now defenders of corruption today.”
#StateCapture Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu are here. AJ pic.twitter.com/KI2rUE93qI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2018
#StateCapture The number of EFF members protesting outside the state capture commission of inquiry has increased. The gates have been closed too. 🎥: @AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/QQL5bqJQFX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2018
The EFF launched a scathing attack on Gordhan, claiming that his assignment as Public Enterprises minister is to destroy Eskom and SAA to pave a way for their privatisation.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says they know Pravin Gordhan’s plans with state-owned enterprises.
“One of the immediate assignments of Pravin Gordhan is to destroy Eskom so that they can privatise it... to destroy SAA so that they can privatise it.”
He says they came to the state capture commission to send a clear message to the minister.
“We’re here to say to Pravin Gordhan that in the same way we removed Jacob Zuma, in the same way we removed Nhlanhla Nene, you’re next to be removed.”
The EFF has accused Gordhan of being the biggest enabler of state capture and corruption, saying that soon it will expose what the party calls “the minister’s shenanigans”.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
