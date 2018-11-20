Khloe Kardashian's breastfeeding struggles
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admitted she found it difficult to feed her daughter True, now seven-months-old, naturally at first and ultimately had to change over to formula.
She revealed on Twitter: "I tried breastfeeding for weeks and weeks! For me, it was so painful but I also was not producing a lot of milk. So I had to pump every time she was napping. I guess due to stress my milk was not coming in. I tried and I just couldn't give her enough. So I had to go to formula."
I tried breast-feeding for weeks and weeks! For me it was so painful but I also was not producing a lot of milk. So I had to pump every time she was napping. I guess due to stress my milk was not coming in. I tried and I just couldn’t give her enough. So I had to go to formula. https://t.co/3ohDLsa1RU— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 19, 2018
The stress the Kardashian sister is referring to is likely to do with when she hit a rocky patch in her romance with Tristan Thompson after he was spotted on camera getting close to a mystery woman during a night out, just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter.
A source said: "Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn't need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions. It's obvious there are issues, though. She doesn't define her relationship with Tristan - she only talks about him as True's dad ... Dealing with Tristan's cheating has been very difficult for Khloé. When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset. On the outside, she acts all tough, but it still gets to her. But what it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents. She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life."
