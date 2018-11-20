John Block, Christo Scholtz fail in ConCourt bid to appeal sentences

The two were slapped with 15-year jail sentences each in 2016 after being found guilty of corruption and money laundering.

CAPE TOWN - Former Northern Cape African National Congress (ANC) chairperson John Block and businessman Christo Scholtz who have been embroiled in a multi-million-rand corruption scandal, are heading to jail.

This follows the dismissal of their applications for leave to appeal their conviction and sentences by the Constitutional Court on Monday.

The two were slapped with 15-year jail sentences each in 2016 after being found guilty of corruption and money laundering.

The case related to lucrative property tenders awarded by several Northern Cape government departments.

The court has ruled the application brought by Block and Scholtz has no reasonable prospects to succeed.

A previous attempt in August in the Supreme Court of Appeal to set aside their prison terms was also unsuccessful.

Block received kickbacks for facilitating corrupt tender deals.

The court found it improbable that Scholtz, who was the boss of Trifecta Holdings, didn't know anything about payments made by his business to politicians.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)